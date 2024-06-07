Palnadu police warns against post-counting violence

ADVERTISEMENT

After the announcement of election results in Palnadu district, rapid progress has been made in investigation of registered cases. So far, 60 individuals have been arrested in the district, said Malika Garg, Superintendent of Police, in a statement on Thursday.

After the declaration of results in various police station jurisdictions in Palnadu district, Section 144 has been enforced across the district. Several groups have indulged in violence, roaming through villages and causing destruction to government properties, and engaging in assaults on individuals. Cases have been registered against all such incidents, she added.

She said that she was personally monitoring the investigation into all these cases and issuing necessary instructions to the subordinates. As part of this, 38 cases have been registered across the district, identified 274 suspects, and arrested 85 accused. Efforts are under way to apprehend those still at large, she said.

In a single day, 72 individuals have been arrested in connection with the violence that occurred on counting day and the day after, in the district. They will be remanded to custody, she said.

The SP issued warnings regarding cases involving attacks on government assets such as village secretariats, farmer support centres, private properties, and personal assaults. Stern actions will be taken against the perpetrators, she added.

