Palnadu police recover 29 motocycles, arrest three

Published - November 08, 2024 08:40 pm IST - NARASARAOPET

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Palnadu police arrested three persons out of a five-member motorcycle theft gang and recovered 29 motorcycles worth around ₹16,00,000, on Friday.

Palnadu Superintendent of Police (SP) Kanchi Srinivasa Rao said that the accused persons, including Sk. Mulla Mastan Baji (24), Sk. Mustafa (20) and Sk. Khaja Jilani (25), were arrested and the court sent them for judicial custody for 14 days. The police has been continuing the hunt for the remaining two accused. All these five accused hail from Pamidipadu village in Narasaraopet Rural area of Palnadu district, the police added.

Published - November 08, 2024 08:40 pm IST

