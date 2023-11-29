Palnadu forest dept. begins work on prevention of forest fires

November 29, 2023 08:32 am | Updated 08:32 am IST - GUNTUR

The Forest Department has embarked on the implementation of the Forest Fire Prevention and Management (FPM) scheme in order to protect the green cover in Palnadu district, which is spread over an extent of over 1,24,293 hectares.

The Palnadu forest division has been implementing the Centrally-sponsored FPM Scheme and has carried out various works at an estimated amount of ₹14.15 lakh for the 2023-24 financial year as part of preparatory activities for the ensuing forest fire season in 2024, N. Rama Chandra Rao, District Forest Officer (DFO) of Palnadu, told The Hindu.

“As part of the FPM scheme, the department has initiated the work of creating 74.5 km of fire line in the district. The fire lines are arranged to break the spread of fires from one compartment to another in the forest areas. This apart, the department is also working on maintaining the 92 km of existing fire lines,” Mr. Rama Chandra Rao said.

He said that a coordination meeting with the Fire Department was held at Kotappakonda recently.

The DFO added that they have been organising sensitising programmes in forest fringe villages on forest fire prevention and management, well in advance of the commencement of the summer season.

At the same time, they have undertaken reinforcement of frontline staff and fire watchers with the latest firefighting equipment, he added.

