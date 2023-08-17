ADVERTISEMENT

Palnadu Express completes 25 years of service

August 17, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - GUNTUR

A preferred choice for the passengers from Palnadu region, the Guntur-Vikarabad train embarked on its inaugural journey on August 15, 1998

Sambasiva Rao M.

Divisional Railway Manager M. Rama Krishna cutting a cake marking the silver jubliee celebration of Palnadu Express at Guntur station. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The railway authorities organised a celebration, marking 25 years of service of train number 12747 Palnadu Express that connects Guntur Junction with Vikarabad Junction.

A preferred choice for the passengers from Palnadu region, this train embarked on its inaugural journey on August 15, 1998. The Guntur Junction-Lingampally train was extended till Vikarabad later.

Palnadu Express gained popularity among Ministers, MLAs, VIPs, and other dignitaries who frequently traversed between Guntur and Hyderabad, the capital of undivided Andhra Pradesh. Catering to the needs of the passengers from Guntur, Palnadu and Bapatla districts, the train was also preferred by the students pursuing education in Hyderabad. The departure of the train from Guntur Junction at 5.45 am and reaching Secunderabad Junction at 10.35 a.m. have made it an ideal choice for the commuters. 

“Palnadu Express is among the preferred inter-city trains as passengers could start from home in the morning, finish their work in Hyderabad (then capital), and return by the night,” said Guntur Railway Divisional Manager M. Rama Krishna.

As a part of the celebration, the railway authorities, along with the passengers, cut a cake at Guntur railway station on August 16.

