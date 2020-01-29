Palnadu district to be carved out of Guntur

The historic, faction-ridden and rugged Palnadu region is all set to witness a major transformation in the days to time.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has given the nod for making the region a district. Narsaraopet, a growing municipality and Gurazala, could be choices for district headquarters. A land which once witnessed the historic Palnadu epic battle and bitter contests between the Congress and the TDP, could see better days.

Kasu Mahesh Reddy, MLA of Gurazala, said the State government had issued orders notifying Gurazala and Dachepalli as ‘nagara panchayats.’

‘A promise kept’

“What we had promised, we are delivering. A government medical college at Gurazala, a Palnadu district and now upgrading the two panchayats into nagara panchayats, will usher in a change in the region , which has remained backward over many years. The water grid project aimed at bringing water to the doorstep of people will soon become a reality,’’ said Mr. Mahesh Reddy.

The State highway between Addanki and Narketpalli passes through Piduguralla and Dachepalli connecting through a bridge at Pondugula.

Further, carving out a new district would make it easier for getting approvals from the Medical Council of India. The decision to carve out a new district also would fulfil the YSR Congress Party election promise of making every Lok Sabha segment, a new district.

In case a district is formed with Narasaraopet as headquarters, it would have Narasaraopet, Chilakaluripet, Gurazala, Sattenapalli, Pedakurapadu, Macherla and Vinukonda Assembly segments.