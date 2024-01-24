GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Palnadu District Collector climbs Kondaveedu Fort in Andhra Pradesh to promote voter enrolment and participation in upcoming elections

January 24, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Palnadu District Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti on the Kondaveedu Fort.

Palnadu District Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti on the Kondaveedu Fort. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

Palnadu District Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti climbed the Kondaveedu Fort, the historical and tourism place in the district located near Phirangipuram mandal to promote voter enrolment on Wednesday. He along with the district officers reached the top of the hill and displayed a banner related to National Voters’ Day, urging all the voters to participate in the upcoming general elections. 

He urged all the eligible citizens to participate in the elections, shortly coming for both Assembly and Lok Sabha. He said that the tourists could explore the Fort and there are many adventure games available for them.

