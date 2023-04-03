Palnadu Collectorate gets ISO certificate for best citizen services

April 03, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Collectorate of Palnadu district received ISO 9001:2015 & Quality Council of India certification for providing public services in a time-bound manner with accountability and transparency’.

District Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti received the certificate from Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday at the CM’s Camp office at Tadepalli in Guntur district.

The district was carved out a year ago, following reorganisation of districts on April 4, 2022 by the State government.

“The staff of the ISO certification visited the district collectorate, spent three days and interacted with many stakeholders before certifying it. They went through all the records and the citizens’ charter besides evaluating all the facilities and services being offered by the district administration,” Mr. Siva Sankar told The Hindu

The ISO members also enquired about the performance of emergency contact numbers, complaint box system, public toilets, CCTV functioning and Spandana grievance addressing mechanism.

