Palnadu Collector tackles problem of dual Aadhaar

February 28, 2023 03:29 am | Updated 08:28 am IST - NARASARAOPET

The emergence of reports that several people have been issued dual Aadhaar cards throws light on security flaws that are inherent in the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), according to experts.

Despite the UIDAI’s collection of iris and fingerprint data to assign each individual a unique Aadhaar number, instances of individuals possessing dual Aadhaar numbers raise concerns about the reliability of the system. An elderly woman named Dandagiri Mangamma, who resides at 8-825, Yerrabalem village, Krosuru mandal in Palnadu district, was found to possess two Aadhaar numbers: 3778 9990 8491 and 3205 7982 7402. This incident was brought to light during a recent Spandana programme, which is dedicated to addressing grievances and is being conducted by the Palnadu Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti at the district headquarters in Narasaraopet. Ms. Mangamma had recently applied for a white ration card to receive pension benefits, but the discovery of her dual Aadhaar cards has raised questions about the security and reliability of the system.

“I don’t know how two Aadhaar numbers were registered in my name. When I applied for a ration card, the staff at my village secretariat informed me that my Aadhaar card was suspended. I then approached the Collector’s grievance meet, where they found out that I have two Aadhaar numbers registered in my name,” Ms. Mangamma told The Hindu over phone on Monday (February 27).

M. Ramesh, District Coordinator, Aadhaar section, Narasaraopet expressed surprise over the development, saying that they do not know of such an instance of a single individual possessing two Aadhaar numbers. Rejecting Ms. Mangamma’s grievance, M. Venkata Reddy, Divisional Development Officer (DLDO), Narasaraopet informed the woman in writing that she holds two Aadhaar numbers which was why they could not process the application. Further, he mentioned that though she was drawing an old-age pension three years ago, her benefits linked to Aadhaar were suspended and that her data could not be located.

Collector’s innovative approach

Under the new Spandana programme initiated by Mr. Siva Sankar, district officials are now able to identify citizens who possess multiple Aadhaar cards. Mr. Siva Sankar has established three special teams, in addition to the one he himself attends, to address grievances every Monday. The teams comprise five officials each, who focus on resolving issues related to village and ward secretariat grievances, health and medical concerns, women and child welfare, and revenue-related matters.

“The teams have been successful in identifying genuine beneficiaries and addressing their problems in realising the benefits of welfare schemes. This requires careful handling and a significant amount of time, as these issues tend to be recurring problems. The administrative staff have been effective in providing solutions, and they have even been educating applicants. Additionally, a special committee with a legal expert has been appointed to provide counseling to women and children who visit Spandana,” the Collector said.

He informed that out of the total 13,098 grievances reported on February 27, they have resolved 10,978.