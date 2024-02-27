Palnadu collector provides ₹80 lakh worth play equipment to Anganwadi centres

February 27, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - NARASARAOPET (PALNADU)

With the initiative of Palnadu district collector Siva Sankar Lotheti, the district administration has provided play equipment to 120 Anganwadi centres under ‘Mission Little Feats’ on Tuesday at Narasaraopet.

Mr. Lotheti along with Principal Secretary to Government, O.B.C. Welfare Department, G. Jaya Lakshmi, and other officials distributed the play equipment worth about ₹80 lakh.

Each centre received ten items including a 6ft high trampoline for kids, a plastic scooter, unicorn toy (rockers), five numbers of elephant ring tosses, a junior basketball set, 26 pieces of EVA Mats, pick-a-book stand, ten numbers of hand and glove puppets, a rainbow umbrella and 15 friendly chairs. This equipment has been provided in collaboration with the Connect Andhra and Indian Oil Corporation Limited‘s (IOCL) CSR funds.

Ms. Jaya Lakshmi observed that the initiative taken by the district collector would help in increasing enrolment in schools. She urged the IOCL officials to help the other Anganwadi centres located across the State, as they did for the Palnadu district.