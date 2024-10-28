Palnadu Collector orders immediate clean-up to address sanitation issues

Palnadu District Collector P. Arun Babu on Monday instructed municipal and mandal authorities to intensify sanitation efforts and ensure all water tanks are thoroughly cleaned and chlorinated within the next two days. Speaking at a sanitation review meeting, the Collector emphasised that the recent diarrhoea cases reported across the district were likely linked to inadequate sanitation.

The Collector ordered officials to maintain strict hygiene around drains and promptly clear roadside garbage piles. He warned mandal officials and panchayat secretaries against negligence and emphasised the need for active field supervision to manage sanitation issues.

For transferred panchayat secretaries, who are yet to report to their new posts, the Collector directed officials to ensure immediate compliance. Negligent officials, including those from Shavalyapuram, Durgi, Rajupalem and Piduguralla, are to receive show-cause notices, while EO-PRDs from Achampet and Bollapalli are to be suspended.

Additionally, the Collector reviewed the PM Vishwakarma Scheme and JJM connections, instructing the responsible departments to expedite these initiatives to meet their targets. The meeting saw participation from officials, including District Panchayat Officer Bhaskar Reddy and District Medical Officer Dr. B. Ravi.

