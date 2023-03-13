Palnadu Collector initiates action against officials for misappropriation of funds

March 13, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - GUNTUR

Palnadu district Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti has initiated departmental action against certain officials for their involvement in siphoning of Crop Cultivator Rights Cards (CCRC) funds and awarding Rythu Bharosa benefits to ineligible tenant farmers in Veldurthy mandal.

Appropriate action has been initiated against the officials who have been found involved in the irregularities, said the Collector.

The Collector ordered one increment cut in the salaries of Bathula Umadevi, Village Revenue Officer (Gangalakunta); P. Janaiah, VRO (Ratchamallapadu); Nudula Venkateswarlu, Village Horticulture Assistant (Gangalakunta); and Kondalavathu Siva Naik, Village Agriculture Assistant (Ratchamallapadu). The Collector also issued a show-cause notice to Veldurthi Mandal Tahsildar Srinivasa Yadav for derliction of duty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Siva Sankar took the action based on the inquiry report submitted by a joint committee comprising Special Deputy Collector of Pulichintala Project and District Agriculture Officer, which found the lapses.

“The VRO of Ratchamallapadu village has violated Sections 8(a) and 8 (b) of the APCCR Act, 2019. Neither did he sign the CCRCs approved by him nor hand over the copies to the farmers concerned. He did not maintain any record or file related to the CCRCs. The VRO and VAA of Rachamallapadu failed to display and hand over the list of farmers who were issued CCRCs to the villagers even after several requests by them. The VRO has approved ineligible CCRCs through his login. The VAA uploaded the ineligible CCRCs in Rythu Bharosa login without verification or documentary evidence. He did not maintain any records or files of the uploaded CCRCs,” the report submitted by the committee said.

The Mandal Agriculture Officer of Veldurthy also failed to monitor the Village Agriculture Assistant (VAA), Rachamallapadu in approving the CCRCs in the Rythu Bharosa login.

The joint inquiry committee also found that the VRO of Gangalakunta village had violated the rules. The VRO of Gangulakunta approved ineligible CCRCs. The Village Horticulture Assistant of Gangalakunat village uploaded the ineligible CCRCs through Rythu Bharsoa login without verification or documentary evidence.