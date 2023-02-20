ADVERTISEMENT

Palnadu Collector distributes nutritious food kits to TB patients at Narasaraopet

February 20, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - GUNTUR

Siva Sankar calls upon donors to join efforts to ensure a TB-free district

Sambasiva Rao M.

The Palnadu district Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti, along with other officials, distributed nutritious food kits under Nikshay Mitra to tuberculosis (TB) patients at Narasaraopet on Monday.

The district administration has taken up a drive to eliminate TB under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan.

He said so far 1,243 donors came forward to support the programme in the district and hoped more would join the efforts to ensure a TB-free district. Officials identified 1,741 patients suffering from TB in the district, he added. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Around 1,100 government employees, including village/ward secretariat staff, have adopted TB patients in the district and are extending aid. The Collector has adopted 10 patients and is providing nutritious food to them. Narasaraopet MP L. Sri Krishnadevarayalu has adopted 100 patients.

Each kit worth ₹700 consists of 2 kg rice, 1 kg red gram, 1 kg groundnut, 1 kg wheat flour, 1 kg cooking oil and half kg jaggery besides some other items.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US