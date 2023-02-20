HamberMenu
Palnadu Collector distributes nutritious food kits to TB patients at Narasaraopet

Siva Sankar calls upon donors to join efforts to ensure a TB-free district

February 20, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

The Palnadu district Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti, along with other officials, distributed nutritious food kits under Nikshay Mitra to tuberculosis (TB) patients at Narasaraopet on Monday.

The district administration has taken up a drive to eliminate TB under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan.

He said so far 1,243 donors came forward to support the programme in the district and hoped more would join the efforts to ensure a TB-free district. Officials identified 1,741 patients suffering from TB in the district, he added. 

Around 1,100 government employees, including village/ward secretariat staff, have adopted TB patients in the district and are extending aid. The Collector has adopted 10 patients and is providing nutritious food to them. Narasaraopet MP L. Sri Krishnadevarayalu has adopted 100 patients.

Each kit worth ₹700 consists of 2 kg rice, 1 kg red gram, 1 kg groundnut, 1 kg wheat flour, 1 kg cooking oil and half kg jaggery besides some other items.

