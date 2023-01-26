Palnadu, Bapatla celebrate with enthusiasm the first R-Day after formation of districts

January 26, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - GUNTUR

The real Grama Swaraj as envisaged by Mahatma Gandhi became a reality in Andhra Pradesh with the establishment of Village and Ward Secretariats, said Guntur district Collector M. Venugopal Reddy, after unfurling the tricolour during the 74th Republic Day celebrations at the Police Parade Grounds in the city on Thursday.

There were 262 village secretariats and 306 ward secretariats delivering 543 services at one source in Guntur district alone. The 568 secretariats, through 5,446 employees and 11,087 volunteers, delivered a total of 8,72,161 services to the people in the district in the past one year, he explained.

Superintendent of Police K. Arif Hafeez and other officials participated in the programme.

The Collector of the newly formed Palnadu district Siva Sankar Lotheti unfurled the national flag and participated in the celebrations at Narasaraopet.

Superintendent of Police Ravi Sankar Reddy and Narasaraopet MP Lavu Srikrishnadevarayalu were among those present.

Bapatla district Collector K. Vijaya Krishnan unfurled the national flag at the police parade grounds in the town. She appealed to the youth to join the efforts to develop the newly formed district. There were plenty of opportunities available for them to grow here, she added.

Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal and other officials participated in the programme.

Awards and mementos were given away to achievers during the celebrations in the three districts.