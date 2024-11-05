ADVERTISEMENT

Palliative care available to less than 4% of Indians, finds SVICCAR study

Published - November 05, 2024 08:29 pm IST - TIRUPATI

SVICCAR Medical Director Dr. Prasanth says palliative care is a collaborative effort requiring a patient-centred approach involving doctors, nurses, psychologists, NGOs and caregivers

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Participants of the awareness programme on palliative care at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Cancer Care and Advanced Research (SVICCAR), marking the ‘World Hospice and Palliative Care Day 2024’ on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V. Poornachandra Kumar

An estimated need for palliative care ranges from 70-140 persons in every one lakh cancer patients, however, the vital healthcare facility is available to less than 4% of Indians, according to a study conducted by the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Cancer Care and Advanced Research (SVICCAR), set up by the Tata Cancer Care Foundation in Tirupati.

The Institute conducted an educational programme on Monday to raise awareness on the essential role of palliative care in oncology, marking the ‘World Hospice and Palliative Care Day 2024’, where this statistic was revealed by the speakers.

Dr. Mallika Tiruvadanan, a specialist in palliative medicine and Managing Trustee of Lakshmi Pain and Palliative Care Trust, Chennai, demanded that the MBBS curriculum includes the physical and emotional distress caused by cancer and chronic diseases and the pertinence of palliative care.

SVIMS Surgical Oncology head Dr. Narendra Hulikal elaborated the special treatment requirements associated with advanced cancer symptoms, which may not just be managed with medication, but also require surgical intervention.

Similarly, Dr. V. Surendran from Adyar Cancer Institute, Chennai said that the goal of palliative care is “adding life to days rather than days to life”. SVICCAR Medical Director Dr. Prasanth termed palliative care as a collaborative effort requiring a patient-centred approach involving doctors, nurses, psychologists, NGOs and caregivers.

Dr. Rajendra A. Badwe, Chief Executive, Tata Cancer Care Foundation said devising palliative care strategies and incorporating them seamlessly into the treatment model could reduce patient anxiety by 40%. A similar event was also held in Ranchi by by the Foundation.

