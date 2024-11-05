GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Palliative care available to less than 4% of Indians, finds SVICCAR study

SVICCAR Medical Director Dr. Prasanth says palliative care is a collaborative effort requiring a patient-centred approach involving doctors, nurses, psychologists, NGOs and caregivers

Published - November 05, 2024 08:29 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Participants of the awareness programme on palliative care at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Cancer Care and Advanced Research (SVICCAR), marking the ‘World Hospice and Palliative Care Day 2024’ on Tuesday.

Participants of the awareness programme on palliative care at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Cancer Care and Advanced Research (SVICCAR), marking the ‘World Hospice and Palliative Care Day 2024’ on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V. Poornachandra Kumar

An estimated need for palliative care ranges from 70-140 persons in every one lakh cancer patients, however, the vital healthcare facility is available to less than 4% of Indians, according to a study conducted by the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Cancer Care and Advanced Research (SVICCAR), set up by the Tata Cancer Care Foundation in Tirupati.

The Institute conducted an educational programme on Monday to raise awareness on the essential role of palliative care in oncology, marking the ‘World Hospice and Palliative Care Day 2024’, where this statistic was revealed by the speakers.

Dr. Mallika Tiruvadanan, a specialist in palliative medicine and Managing Trustee of Lakshmi Pain and Palliative Care Trust, Chennai, demanded that the MBBS curriculum includes the physical and emotional distress caused by cancer and chronic diseases and the pertinence of palliative care.

SVIMS Surgical Oncology head Dr. Narendra Hulikal elaborated the special treatment requirements associated with advanced cancer symptoms, which may not just be managed with medication, but also require surgical intervention.

Similarly, Dr. V. Surendran from Adyar Cancer Institute, Chennai said that the goal of palliative care is “adding life to days rather than days to life”. SVICCAR Medical Director Dr. Prasanth termed palliative care as a collaborative effort requiring a patient-centred approach involving doctors, nurses, psychologists, NGOs and caregivers.

Dr. Rajendra A. Badwe, Chief Executive, Tata Cancer Care Foundation said devising palliative care strategies and incorporating them seamlessly into the treatment model could reduce patient anxiety by 40%. A similar event was also held in Ranchi by by the Foundation.

Published - November 05, 2024 08:29 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.