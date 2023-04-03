‘Palle Nidra’ | Focus on irrigation projects in Vizianagaram, TDP’s Kimmidi Nagarjuna urges govt

April 03, 2023 11:54 am | Updated 12:18 pm IST

The Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP’s) Vizianagaram district president Kimidi Nagarjuna on April 3 asked the State Government to focus on rural economy and grievances of villagers whose life had turned miserable in the absence of livelihood opportunities and poor returns from agriculture.

He formally launched ‘Palle Nidra’ — to stay in villages during nights to interact and know their grievances — in Karlam village of Cheepurupally constituency of Vizianagaram on April 2 night. Interacting with media personnel in the early hours of April 3, he said that the Palle Nidra programme enabled him to know the grievances in an informal way.

“Basic civic infrastructure such as roads and water are missing in many villages. Negligence over irrigation projects is resulting in lack of water sources for agriculture activity. MGNRGEA scheme is not helping anyone to get livelihood for more than 50 days. The government should focus on rural issues and improve economic activity to provide employment to villagers including youngsters,” said Mr. Nagarjuna.

He said that the grievances observed by other leaders during the Palle Nidra will be consolidated and a report will be given to the district officials for follow up.