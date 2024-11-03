In an effort to bridge the gap between rural communities and law-enforcement agencies, the Bapatla district police have been conducting the ‘Palle Nidra’, the village stay initiative, on Friday nights under the guidance of the District Superintendent of Police Tushar Dudi.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of this, the officers stayed overnight in villages last Friday. They held meetings with the villagers to understand their local issues and educate them on various crimes, particularly cybercrimes.

Mr. Dudi told The Hindu that the initiative gives rural people a sense of confidence in policing and, with their cooperation, helps the police detect crimes early.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional SP T.P. Vithaleshwar led the initiative in Cherukuru village, which is within the Parchur Police Station limits. He discussed with the villagers their concerns and addressed potential anti-social activities. During the session, he stressed the need for surveillance and urged the villagers to install CCTV cameras in their homes, business establishments, and temples to enhance security. He assured the public that any issues reported to the police would be resolved swiftly.

The officers also spread awareness of cybercrimes and encouraged villagers to promptly report suspicious activities by calling police hotline numbers 100 or 112, assuring the confidentiality of informants. In Keertivaripalem, under the Epurupalem Police Station limits, DSP (AR) Chandramohan carried out a similar outreach, supported by RI Mouluddin, Epurupalem SI Shivakumar, and local police personnel.

All the inspectors, DSPs and other higher officials also participated in this programme in their respective jurisdictions and it will continue, the SP observed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.