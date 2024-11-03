GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police gain villagers’ confidence through ‘Palle Nidra’

Bapatla district police conduct the village stay initiative on Friday nights under the guidance of SP Tushar Dudi

Updated - November 03, 2024 07:36 pm IST - BAPATLA

Sambasiva Rao M.
Bapatla Additional SP T.P. Vithaleshwar interacting with villagers during the ‘Palle Nidra’ programme.

Bapatla Additional SP T.P. Vithaleshwar interacting with villagers during the ‘Palle Nidra’ programme. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In an effort to bridge the gap between rural communities and law-enforcement agencies, the Bapatla district police have been conducting the ‘Palle Nidra’, the village stay initiative, on Friday nights under the guidance of the District Superintendent of Police Tushar Dudi.

As part of this, the officers stayed overnight in villages last Friday. They held meetings with the villagers to understand their local issues and educate them on various crimes, particularly cybercrimes.

Mr. Dudi told The Hindu that the initiative gives rural people a sense of confidence in policing and, with their cooperation, helps the police detect crimes early.

Additional SP T.P. Vithaleshwar led the initiative in Cherukuru village, which is within the Parchur Police Station limits. He discussed with the villagers their concerns and addressed potential anti-social activities. During the session, he stressed the need for surveillance and urged the villagers to install CCTV cameras in their homes, business establishments, and temples to enhance security. He assured the public that any issues reported to the police would be resolved swiftly.

The officers also spread awareness of cybercrimes and encouraged villagers to promptly report suspicious activities by calling police hotline numbers 100 or 112, assuring the confidentiality of informants. In Keertivaripalem, under the Epurupalem Police Station limits, DSP (AR) Chandramohan carried out a similar outreach, supported by RI Mouluddin, Epurupalem SI Shivakumar, and local police personnel.

All the inspectors, DSPs and other higher officials also participated in this programme in their respective jurisdictions and it will continue, the SP observed.

Published - November 03, 2024 07:33 pm IST

