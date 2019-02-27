‘Palle Jeevam’ to help farmers fight drought scientifically

Collector P.S. Pradyumna on Tuesday said that the ongoing ‘Palle Jeevam’ programme in the district would focus on the drought preparedness and sensitisation of farmers in natural farming and the much required shift towards organic farming and horticulture arenas.

Addressing the officials from agriculture, horticulture and micro-irrigation departments here, the Collector said that the ‘Palle Jeevam’ programme was aimed at preparing farmers to fight against the drought conditions with scientific methods. “In Chittoor district, the programme is being launched in 72 panchayats covering 24 mandals. This will benefit 36,000 farmers belonging to below poverty line (BPL) category,” Mr. Pradyumna said.

The programme will target goals such as 100% drip irrigation, mechanised farming and improving horticulture crop acreage.

The aim here is to help treble farmers’ income and double the Gross Value Added (GVA) index, he said.

Diplomas for farmers

“Measures will be mooted to issue diploma certificates to farmers in various aspects of farming in coordination with agriculture, veterinary and horticulture universities, apart from recommending honorary doctorates to farmers with higher achievements. The administration has also mooted the idea of engaging senior farmers to deliver guest lectures at varsities for the benefit of students,” Mr. Pradyumna said.

It is time agriculture department intensified efforts to promote organic farming, apart from giving impetus to digging of farm ponds and water conservation projects, he added.