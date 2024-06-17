Palla Srinivasa Rao meets Chandrababu Naidu, thanks him for being appointed as TDP A.P. president

Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao met Chief Minister and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu at the latter’s residence here on Monday and expressed his gratitude for being appointed the TDP State president, succeeding Tekkali MLA K. Atchannaidu.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the occasion, Mr. Naidu said he was impressed by the hard work done by Mr. Srinivasa Rao in the last five years, and hoped that he would make the party stronger.

He advised Mr. Srinivasa Rao to treat every activist with respect and to focus on inducting youth, especially those from the BCs, SCs, STs and the minorities.

Mr. Naidu pledged his support to Mr. Srinivasa Rao as the party’s national president and asked him to resume the membership drive next month. Besides, he said due recognition should be given to those who dedicate themselves to strengthening the party, in filling the nominated posts.

Later, Mr. Srinivasa Rao called on TDP national general secretary and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, who assured full support in achieving the party’s objectives.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.