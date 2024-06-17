GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Palla Srinivasa Rao meets Chandrababu Naidu, thanks him for being appointed as TDP A.P. president

Published - June 17, 2024 06:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao meeting Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu after being appointed TDP State president, at the latter’s residence near Vijayawada on Monday.



Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao met Chief Minister and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu at the latter’s residence here on Monday and expressed his gratitude for being appointed the TDP State president, succeeding Tekkali MLA K. Atchannaidu.

On the occasion, Mr. Naidu said he was impressed by the hard work done by Mr. Srinivasa Rao in the last five years, and hoped that he would make the party stronger.

He advised Mr. Srinivasa Rao to treat every activist with respect and to focus on inducting youth, especially those from the BCs, SCs, STs and the minorities.

Mr. Naidu pledged his support to Mr. Srinivasa Rao as the party’s national president and asked him to resume the membership drive next month. Besides, he said due recognition should be given to those who dedicate themselves to strengthening the party, in filling the nominated posts.

Later, Mr. Srinivasa Rao called on TDP national general secretary and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, who assured full support in achieving the party’s objectives.

Andhra Pradesh / Telugu Desam Party / Vijayawada

