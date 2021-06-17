Palla condemns remarks against Ashok

VISAKHAPATNAM

17 June 2021 23:24 IST

‘Vijaya Sai owes an apology to the former Minister’

TDP Parliamentary district president Palla Srinivasa Rao has condemned the ‘cheap remarks’ made by Rajya Sabha Member and YSR Congress Party general secretary V. Vijaya Sai Reddy against TDP leader and former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju, who was reinstated by the AP High Court as Chairman of MANSAS Trust.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that Mr. Reddy lacks the stature to talk about Mr. Ashok, who enjoys tremendous respect from the people of north Andhra region. He explained that Mr. Reddy, who has no knowledge of the region, came here only for politics. He alleged that the YSRCP leader was trying to bring faction politics to the region.

Mr. Reddy had devoted a major part of his speech on lands under the control of the Samsthanam and Simhachalam temple, which was an indication of his interest in the lands, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said, demanding an apology from the YSRCP leader for his remarks on Mr. Ashok.

The TDP leader alleged that the good work done by former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to attract IT companies to Vizag were defeated as investors were shying away due to the ‘lopsided’ policies and actions of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. Highly qualified youths, who could have secured IT jobs, have settled as ‘volunteers’ conducting door-to-door surveys, he said.

The TDP leader recalled that Mr. Naidu had brought the CEO of Franklin Templeton to Vizag in 2018 and the latter had promised 2,500 IT jobs for the city. The YSRCP government, after assuming power, levelled allegations on the allotment of land and the company backed out.