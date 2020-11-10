Pall of gloom at slain jawan’s native village in Chittoor

Body likely to arrive from J&K today afternoon

A pall of gloom descended on Reddivaripalle, the native village of slain army Jawan Cheekala Praveen Kumar Reddy (37), in Irala mandal, 25 km from here.

The jawan was killed in the violence in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday afternoon. Chittoor district administration said his body would be arriving at his native village by Tuesday evening.

According to information, Praveen joined the Madras Regiment of the Army 18 years ago. After working as Hawaldar, he was later promoted to the rank of trained commando. He is survived by wife, a son and daughter.

Revenue Divisional Officer (Chittoor) Renuka said the district authorities had spoken to the police officials in Jammu and Kashmir, regarding airlifting of the jawan’s body. “We are making all arrangements for the funeral with full state honours. As per direction of the Collector, all steps would be initiated to help the victim’s family in all possible ways,” the official said.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy, Panchayat Raj Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy and Puthalapattu MLA M.S. Babu visited the residence of the slain jawan, paid tributes to his portrait and consoled the family members.

M r. Narayanaswamy said that as per directions of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, ₹50 lakh would be given to Praveen Kumar Reddy’s family. “They have also made a representation for some other requirements, and the same would be taken to the notice of the Chief Minister,” he added.

Governor mourns soldier

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan expressed profound grief over the death of army jawan Cheekala Praveen Kumar Reddy, who died fighting infiltrators in Machil Sector in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

The jawan made a supreme sacrifice on the borders, the Governor in a statement on Monday said and expressed heartfelt condolences to his family members.