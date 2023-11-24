Palestine is fighting for its independence, says CPI(M)

November 24, 2023 08:01 am | Updated 08:01 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The CPI(M) has said that Palestine was fighting for its independence and it is not correct to compare it with terrorism.

CPI(M) Polit Bureau members M.A. Baby, B.V. Raghavulu, and party State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao released a booklet titled “Palestina prajala pai Israel yuddham” (Israel war on Palestine people) here on November 23 (Thursday).

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Baby said that Mahatma Gandhi had believed that Palestinians were waging a movement for their independence, much like what the Indians did against the British.

“The issue here is the liberation of Palestine. But, the Indian government abstained from voting in the UN General Assembly on a resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian truce in the Israel-Hamas conflict. By not condemning the massacre of Palestinian people, India is being complicit in this. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it was not correct on the part of Israel to attack. He, however, did not urge Israel to stop the attacks on Palestine. He did not utter a word against Israel though it is killing innocent people in Palestine. Israel and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have the same fascist ideology,” said Mr. Baby.

Reacting to BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao’s comments that the Communist parties were like pittalu (small birds), Mr. Raghavulu said, “Hindu mythology is full of pittalu. Every communication was done through pittalu. The birds do good for the environment and society. The BJP is like a rabandu (vulture), a predator bird.”

Referring to the Uttarakhand tunnel collapse, Mr. Raghavulu sought to know why was the Centre silent on the issue. “It is fortunate that the workers are safe. Landslides in Himachal Pradesh and losses are of the same nature. The government is going ahead with the projects in the Himalayas without any concern for the nature. Its only objective is profits,” he said.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that Praja Rakshana Bheri was successful, and the party would announce the future course of action after its State committee meeting.