Palanka decked up for tribal temple festival

The rugged terrain was no deterrent to the indomitable spirit of dozens of devotees who gathered from far and near the ‘Palanka Kshetra’ deep inside the Nallamala forest to celebrate the annual tribal festival of the Chenchus that coincides with ‘Toli Ekadasi’ on Friday.

With forest and police personnel from G.V. Palli range providing safe passage, a large number of pilgrims from the districts of Krishna, Guntur, Kurnool, and Prakasam and also from Mahaboobnagar from the other side of the Krishna in neighbouring Telangana, began their adventurous trek from Venkatadripalem, near Yerragondapalem in Prakasam district. The pilgrims will witness the festival performed by Chenchu tribal elders at Palanka Kshetra, the abode of Lord Veerbhadraswamy and his consort Bhadrakali, deep inside the Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve.

The descendants of chieftains Boda Venkatapati Naidu and Nalagati Pedda Timma Naidu, who had provided safe passage to pilgrims at the directions of Vijayanagara emperor Srikrishnadevaraya, get pride of place in the performance of rituals at the historic temple.

Seeking blessings

Pilgrims including newly-married couples visit the temple seeking to be blessed with a child. They vow to name their children after the divine couple and pay thanksgiving visits in the subsequent years.

The pilgrims take a dip in the Palanka Kunta, which joins the Krishna six kilometres downstream, in the hope for a cure from ailments.

Taking into view past incidents of pilgrims going missing and falling sick, medical teams too reached the holy shrine with medicines as 17 pilgrims had succumbed to water-borne disease in 2006.