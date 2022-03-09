‘Pala Velluva’ third phase from March 11

Krishna District Collector J. Nivas has said that 2.65 lakh litres of milk has been collected from farmers under the ‘Jagananna Pala Velluva’ programme so far.

Farmers were paid ₹2.6 crore, Mr.. Nivas said during a review meeting on Wednesday.

Mr. Nivas said the scheme would be implemented in more mandals spread over 93 villages in the third phase from March 11.