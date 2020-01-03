Pakistan to release 22 A.P. fishermen on Jan. 6

Pakistan has reportedly agreed to release 22 fishermen from Andhra Pradesh who are in its custody on January 6.

They were arrested on charge of espionage.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan, informed the Indian High Commission in Islamabad that the fishermen would be sent through the Wagah Border on January 6, a press release issued by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) stated on Friday.

The party further said that its Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy had written a letter to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on August 22, 2019, seeking steps for the release of the fishermen hailing from Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts of the State, who were held by personnel of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency off the Gujarat coast.

The names of 20 fishermen are S. Kishore, N. Dhanraju, Garmarthi, Ram Babu, S. Appa Rao, G. Rama Rao, B. Appanna, K. Matti, M. Guruvulu, N. Appanna, N. Narsing, V. Samuel, K. Yarrayya, D.S. Narain, K. Raju, K. Venkata, S. Kaliyan, Bhavirudu, Samson Rao and Sumanth.