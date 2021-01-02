‘Pakistan better than A.P. at protecting temples’

VIZIANAGARAM

02 January 2021 23:18 IST

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan on Saturday said that Pakistan was better at protecting Hindu temples than the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh.

‘The Pakistan government has arrested 45 persons who were responsible for demolishing temples in their country. However, in Andhra Pradesh, there have been many attacks on Hindu temples. Recent incidents in Ramateertham, Rajamahendravaram and Kurnool have left every Hindu devotee in the State shocked. There is no inquiry over any such incident that has occurred in the last one-and-a-half years,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan said in a press release.

