Pak. using VoIPs in Vijayawada to access military data: police

Just a few hours after President Ram Nath Kovind took off from the State capital after participating in a series of programmes on Wednesday, the city police announced that they were investigating involvement of some spies suspected to be from Pakistan operating through Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) to gather information from military agencies in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

The Military Intelligence Police of J&K reportedly alerted the Andhra Pradesh police saying it received suspicious calls through the VoIPs, being operated from Vijayawada, a few days ago. A team also came to the city to investigate the illegal VoIPs which were trying to leak sensitive information, it is learnt.

Based on the information, the local police conducted raids and seized a few VoIP routers, a large number of SIM cards and electronic equipment. They took 10 persons into custody.

Some ISI agents from Pakistan are trying to collect sensitive information relating to the military operations, movements of some VVIPs and other secrets from the military personnel by using local SIM cards, which are being operated from abroad. “The spies, posing as senior police and intelligence sleuths of India, are making calls to the J&K police from Vijayawada through the VoIP equipment and SIM cards obtained fraudulently. The matter is under investigation,” said a senior police official.

The police are trying to find out since how many days the illegal VoIP exchanges have been in operation, the persons behind them and their contacts in other countries.

“We are working on some inputs on VoIP exchanges diverting foreign calls as local calls from Vijayawada. The police are trying to establish the links of the operators,” said Police Commissioner D. Gautam Sawang. He refused to elaborate. Investigation officers suspect that the accused obtained some 200 SIM cards of various cell operators and sent them to other countries to extract sensitive information.