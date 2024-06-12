ADVERTISEMENT

Paintings, ornamental lighting to beautify Vijayawada

Published - June 12, 2024 07:27 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Prakasam Barrage illuminated with colourful lights across the Krishna in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has set up ornamental lighting and beautified foothpaths with paintings on the eve of the swearing-in ceremony of TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu at Kesarapalle, near Vijayawada, on Tuesday.

With many dignitaries expected to attend the programme on June 12 (Wednesday), the city is being spruced up with top priority being given to cleanliness. The footpaths along the Mahatma Gandhi (Bandar) Road are being decorated with paintings, VMC Chief Engineer M. Prabhakar said, adding that Benz Circle, PCR and other junctions in the city are being beautified too.

At the venue in Kesarapalle, VMC has taken the onus of supplying water, food and buttermilk to attendees. As per information, food packets would be kept ready to be distributed among 60,000 people. Temporary toilets, numbering around 400, too have been set up at the venue and the parking space.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US