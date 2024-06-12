Paintings, ornamental lighting to beautify Vijayawada

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has set up ornamental lighting and beautified foothpaths with paintings on the eve of the swearing-in ceremony of TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu at Kesarapalle, near Vijayawada, on Tuesday.

With many dignitaries expected to attend the programme on June 12 (Wednesday), the city is being spruced up with top priority being given to cleanliness. The footpaths along the Mahatma Gandhi (Bandar) Road are being decorated with paintings, VMC Chief Engineer M. Prabhakar said, adding that Benz Circle, PCR and other junctions in the city are being beautified too.

At the venue in Kesarapalle, VMC has taken the onus of supplying water, food and buttermilk to attendees. As per information, food packets would be kept ready to be distributed among 60,000 people. Temporary toilets, numbering around 400, too have been set up at the venue and the parking space.

