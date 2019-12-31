Painting expo captures different facets of Ambedkar

The many facets of economist, social reformer and the chief architect of Indian Constitution B. R. Ambedkar have come alive at a two-day exhibition of paintings that capture the revolutionary ideas and radical reforms the leader stood for all his life.

District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz inaugurated painting exhibition at the Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati on Tuesday. The painting works are created by the Regional Director, Tourism Department, Regulla Mallikarjuna Rao.

“Ambedkar fought all his life to remove discrimination, degradation and deprivation from the society and all these aspects have been showcased in these paintings,” said Mr. Imtiaz.

Mr. Mallikarjuna Rao said the exhibition was to commemorate 75th year of Ambedkar’s visit to Andhra Pradesh. He said Ambedkar, through his speeches, had inspired lakhs of people during his visit to Nellore, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Anakapalle, Kakinada and Visakhapatnam in 1944.

CCVA CEO E. Nagireddy explained to the visitors about the significance of each of the paintings. The art work depicts the Father of the Indian Constitution in different moods and circumstances.

Director of the Malaxmi Group M. Chimpiraiah, president of Andhra Arts Academy Golla Narayana Rao, general secretary of APBC Sangham N.V.S. Prasad and others were present at the inaugural.

The exhibition is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. till January 3.