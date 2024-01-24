Painting competition organised at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Guntur of Andhra Pradesh

January 24, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - GUNTUR

A painting competition was conducted in connection with Pariksha Pe Charcha-2024 to encourage skills among children in Kendriya Vidyalaya, Guntur.

A total of 100 students from 16 schools participated in the competition, informed the Kendriya Vidyalaya Principal Honey Mehta in a press release on Wednesday.

The top five winners were presented the certificates and books on national freedom fighters and the rest of 95 participants were given digital certificates and books on exam warriors, Mr. Honey Mehta said. He said that the participants were provided with painting materials .

The painting competition was organised by the art teachers T. Prasanna and T.M. Rao.

