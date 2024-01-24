ADVERTISEMENT

Painting competition organised at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Guntur of Andhra Pradesh

January 24, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - GUNTUR

100 students from 16 schools participated, says Principal

The Hindu Bureau

A painting competition was conducted in connection with Pariksha Pe Charcha-2024 to encourage skills among children in Kendriya Vidyalaya, Guntur.

A total of 100 students from 16 schools participated in the competition, informed the Kendriya Vidyalaya Principal Honey Mehta in a press release on Wednesday.

The top five winners were presented the certificates and books on national freedom fighters and the rest of 95  participants were given digital certificates and books on exam warriors, Mr. Honey Mehta said.  He said that the participants were provided with painting materials .

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The painting competition was organised by the art teachers T. Prasanna and  T.M. Rao.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US