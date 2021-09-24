Painter falls to death from 15th floor

VISAKHAPATNAM

24 September 2021 20:01 IST

A 22-year-old painter died after he reportedly fell from the 15th floor of an under construction building at Midhilapuri VUDA Colony under the PM Palem police station limits here on Friday morning. The deceased was identified as Sonu Banavasi (22), a resident of Uttar Pradesh. The police registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem.

