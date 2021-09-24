A 22-year-old painter died after he reportedly fell from the 15th floor of an under construction building at Midhilapuri VUDA Colony under the PM Palem police station limits here on Friday morning. The deceased was identified as Sonu Banavasi (22), a resident of Uttar Pradesh. The police registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem.
Painter falls to death from 15th floor
Staff Reporter
VISAKHAPATNAM,
September 24, 2021 20:01 IST
