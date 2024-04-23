Paid leave for Karnataka voters working in Chittoor district

April 23, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Given the Lok Sabha elections being held in two phases in Karnataka, the State Labour Commissioner M.V. Seshagiri Babu and Chittoor district collector and District Election Officer Sagili Shan Mohan had given instructions as per the norms of the Central Election Commission to increase the polling percentage in that State.

According to the Assistant Labour Commissioner K. Omkar Rao on Tuesday, as the parliamentary elections are to be held in Karnataka on May 26 and 27, concerned organisations have been ordered to grant leave with salary to the Karnataka voters who have the right to vote. He said that this would be applicable to all those who work in shops, private and government institutions and factories across Chittoor district.

As per Section 135(B) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, this facility is being provided to the government and private employees of Karnataka. He said that voters of that State should take advantage of this opportunity.