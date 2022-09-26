Paid darshan tickets cancelled for nine-day Brahmotsavams beginning at Tirumala on Tuesday

The colourfully illuminated temple of Lord Venkateswara on the eve of the annual festival at Tirumala on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The stage is set for the grand conduct of the annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara here which will take off to a ceremonial start with ‘Dwajarohanam’ on Tuesday.

For the first time in the past several decades, the TTD has resolved to implement only Dharma Darshan (free darshan) on all the nine days of the festival. All kinds of paid darshan tickets like SriVani which costs ₹10,000 per devotee, ₹300 special entry tickets and VIP break darshan have been cancelled during the period. Various privileged darshan formats like those extended to senior and special citizens and parents with infants have also been cancelled.

TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy said that the decision was taken in order to accord priority to common pilgrims during the festival which was being organised in public after a gap of two years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arrangements along the mada streets have been made in such a way that about 2.20 lakh devotees can comfortably witness the procession of the deity on various vahanams twice a day. The mada streets have been divided into various sectors each headed by an officer of the cadre of an RDO and DSP.

An additional 600 CCTV cameras have been installed in the town for round-the-clock surveillance.

About 6,000 cottages have been kept ready for pilgrims in addition to 1,100 suites for VIPs in the Padmavati guest house area.

While the Pilgrim Amenities Complexes (PAC – I, II and IV) that can each house over 5,000 pilgrims have been earmarked for devotees, PAC- III and V have been reserved for police and security personnel.

An additional 5,000 health workers have been deployed while 1,200 barbers will work 24/7 at the main and mini kalyanakattas in three shifts.

Free food

Arrangements are in place to feed about one lakh pilgrims at the annaprasadam complex which will function from 8 a.m. to 11.30 pm every day and till 1 a.m. after the auspicious Garuda seva on October 1. Free food packets, milk and water will be provided to the pilgrims waiting in the compartments and darshan lines.

In addition to the medical centres at Vaikuntam complex, six dispensaries, 11 PHCs and one mobile clinic besides 12 ambulances have been arranged. Cardiologists will be deputed on both the trekking routes.

Both the ghat roads will be kept open round the clock. As against 2,000 trips daily, the APSRTC will organise 3,000 trips on the Garuda seva day.

Curbs on two-wheelers

Two-wheelers will not be allowed to ply on the ghat roads from 11 p.m. on September 30 till 11 a.m. on Oct. 2. Only 10,000 four-wheelers will be allowed to motor up to the town on Oct. 1. A parking lot has been developed at Alipiri in Tirupati to accommodate over 4,000 cars.

While Mr. Reddy in the capacity of the Executive Officer will take the religious oath for the conduct of Brahmotsavams, the festival will be carried out under the supervision of Kankanabhattar Sri Seshacharyulu.