Paharpur 3P launches commercial production at its Sri City plant

Special Correspondent July 06, 2022 18:49 IST

The packaging manufacturer has invested over ₹150 crore in the plant, second facility in the country

A view of Paharpur 3P’s greenfield plant in Sri City, which formally launched the commercial production on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Paharpur 3P Private Limited, a packaging manufacturer, launched commercial production at its greenfield plant in Sri City of Tirupati district on Wednesday, as its Chairman Gauran Swarup declared the unit’s entry into operational phase. The company has invested over ₹150 crore in this plant that is developed on a ten-acre plot, the second facility in the country, to serve the southern Indian market. The first phase of the plant, which manufactures and processes flexible laminates and pouches, commissioned with ₹150 crore investment provides employment to 250 persons. “We look forward to doubling our investment to establish a Centre of Excellence for sustainable packaging products over the next ten years,” announced Mr. Swarup. Sri City Founder Managing Director Ravindra Sannareddy, in his congratulatory message, said that the presence of Paharpur 3P, a trusted name for food, beverage, tea, coffee and edible oil manufacturers, would foster a ‘symbiotic ecosystem’ in Sri City, which is home to food processing, FMCG and beverage sectors.



