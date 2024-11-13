PAG report points out Andhra Pradesh govt.’s failure to disclose quantum of off-budget borrowings in Budget

The Principal Accountant General (PAG), in its 2023-24 accounts of Andhra Pradesh’s finances, has pointed out that the State government failed to disclose the quantum or source of proposed off-budget borrowings (OBBs) in its budget. The PAG also flagged the increase in the State government’s liabilities during the last five years.

The PAG also indicated that the government did not transfer the funds received from the Central government within the stipulated time to the Single Nodal Agency (SNA), as per norms. The PAG reports were released to the media by the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Wednesday.

“Off-Budget Borrowing is a liability of the government in as much as the principal and the interest thereon invariably are serviced through the government budget, either as assistance or grant to the State entity. The government had not disclosed the same in the budget. The State government informed the Ministry of Finance, Government of India of the off-budget liabilities of ₹89.58 crore during 2023-24 and to the tune of ₹32,903.84 crore to the end of March 31, 2024.” the PAG report says.

“In the year 2023-24, as per scrutiny of vouchers, the State Government of Andhra Pradesh budgeted and expended an amount of ₹10,037.31 crore towards Assistance/Grants on account of off-budget borrowings. The State government has been asked to confirm the same,” the report said.

The PAG report pointed out that the State government’s guarantees for loans raised by statutory corporations, government companies and corporations, co-operative societies, etc. from the market and financial institutions rose from ₹93,463 crore in 2019-20 to ₹2,23,004 crore in 2023-24. The principal amount outstanding in 2019-20 was ₹67,171 crore, and it touched ₹1,54,797 crore in 2023-24.

The report said public debt stood at ₹2,26,559 crore in 2019-20 while the public account stood at ₹75,243 crore. The total liabilities during the same year was ₹3,01,802 crore, which is 31% of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). The public debt and public account touched ₹4,15,618 crore and ₹70,533 crore respectively in 2023-24. The total liabilities had reached ₹4,86,151 crore, which is 34% of the GSDP.

The report also pointed out that the State government did not transfer the interest to be paid to the Central government with regard to the transfer of funds to the SNA. The State government did not transfer the Central share of Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) to the SNA within the stipulated time of 30 days of receipt of Central share, as on March 2024.

“Accordingly, Interest on Delay in Transfer of Central Share amounts to ₹283.96 crore as per SNA 15 report and the State government did not transfer this interest to the Central government,” the report said.

