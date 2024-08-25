ADVERTISEMENT

Paediatrics hall inaugurated at IMA building in Vizianagaram

Published - August 25, 2024 06:15 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

An exclusive hall for paediatricians will enable the fraternity to have discussions on issues related to the specific field, says MSME Minister

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for MSME Kondapalli Srinivas unveiling plaque of the new IAP hall in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

Minister for MSME and NRI Affairs Kondapalli Srinivas on Sunday lauded the Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP) initiative of organising conferences, seminars, workshops for paediatricians across various places under the Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

Along with IAP national president G.V. Basava Raja, Mr. Srinivas inaugurated the IAP hall inside the Indian Medical Association (IMA) building here on Sunday. He said that such an exclusive hall for paediatricians would enable the fraternity to have in-depth discussions on issues related to the specific field.

Organising Committee chairman D.V. Srikanth and Organising Secretary Mohammed A. Rehaman thanked all IAP members for the establishment of an exclusive hall in the name of the association.

IAP State president P. Anil Kumar, IAP Vizianagaram president G.V. Seshagiri, IMA secretary Ch. Bhavani Shankar, IMA former State president V.S. Prasad and others were present at the inaugural ceremony.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, on the side lines of this event, regional paediatric CME on surgical emergencies, evaluation of children with language learning delay, diagnosis of asthma among kids aged below 5 years, and others events were organised.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US