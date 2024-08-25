Paediatrics hall inaugurated at IMA building in Vizianagaram

Minister for MSME and NRI Affairs Kondapalli Srinivas on Sunday lauded the Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP) initiative of organising conferences, seminars, workshops for paediatricians across various places under the Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme.

Along with IAP national president G.V. Basava Raja, Mr. Srinivas inaugurated the IAP hall inside the Indian Medical Association (IMA) building here on Sunday. He said that such an exclusive hall for paediatricians would enable the fraternity to have in-depth discussions on issues related to the specific field.

Organising Committee chairman D.V. Srikanth and Organising Secretary Mohammed A. Rehaman thanked all IAP members for the establishment of an exclusive hall in the name of the association.

IAP State president P. Anil Kumar, IAP Vizianagaram president G.V. Seshagiri, IMA secretary Ch. Bhavani Shankar, IMA former State president V.S. Prasad and others were present at the inaugural ceremony.

Meanwhile, on the side lines of this event, regional paediatric CME on surgical emergencies, evaluation of children with language learning delay, diagnosis of asthma among kids aged below 5 years, and others events were organised.

