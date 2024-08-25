GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Paediatrics hall inaugurated at IMA building in Vizianagaram

An exclusive hall for paediatricians will enable the fraternity to have discussions on issues related to the specific field, says MSME Minister

Published - August 25, 2024 06:15 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for MSME Kondapalli Srinivas unveiling plaque of the new IAP hall in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

Minister for MSME Kondapalli Srinivas unveiling plaque of the new IAP hall in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

Minister for MSME and NRI Affairs Kondapalli Srinivas on Sunday lauded the Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP) initiative of organising conferences, seminars, workshops for paediatricians across various places under the Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme.

Along with IAP national president G.V. Basava Raja, Mr. Srinivas inaugurated the IAP hall inside the Indian Medical Association (IMA) building here on Sunday. He said that such an exclusive hall for paediatricians would enable the fraternity to have in-depth discussions on issues related to the specific field.

Organising Committee chairman D.V. Srikanth and Organising Secretary Mohammed A. Rehaman thanked all IAP members for the establishment of an exclusive hall in the name of the association.

IAP State president P. Anil Kumar, IAP Vizianagaram president G.V. Seshagiri, IMA secretary Ch. Bhavani Shankar, IMA former State president V.S. Prasad and others were present at the inaugural ceremony.

Meanwhile, on the side lines of this event, regional paediatric CME on surgical emergencies, evaluation of children with language learning delay, diagnosis of asthma among kids aged below 5 years, and others events were organised.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / health

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.