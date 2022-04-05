Paediatric surgery unit opened at old GGH in Vijayawada

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao, along with Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, Vijayawada-Sub-Collector G.S.S. Praveen Chand and others inaugurated the paediatric surgery department and mother-newborn care units (MNCU) on the premises of Old Government General Hospital in Vijayawada on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Dilli Rao said that the opening of new facilities in the GGH on the day of the formation of the NTR district was a good sign of development.

He said people need not go to the Guntur government hospital to avail services of the paediatric surgery unit as all the services are now available here. The paediatric surgery unit has 20 beds and MNCU has 40 beds. At the new GGH, a 40 bedded casualty ward with minor and major operation theatres and duty doctor rooms was inaugurated.

Mr. Vishnu called upon the public to make use of the facilities available at the GGH.