ADVERTISEMENT

‘Padmavati Thayar’ temple consecrated in Chennai

March 18, 2023 04:03 am | Updated 08:01 am IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Huge gathering of devotees seen at the ‘Maha Kumbhabhishekam’ at TTD’s Sri Padmavati Thayar temple on G.N. Chetty Road in Chennai on Friday. Photo: Special Arrangement

The temple for Goddess Sri Padmavati Thayar was formally consecrated with the ‘Maha Kumbhabhishekam’ ritual on the busy G.N. Chetty Road in Chennai on Friday.

The elaborate series of rituals conducted for five days culminated with the consecration ceremony, which was attended by thousands of devotees. Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswati Maha Swamy of Visakha Sarada Peetham, who graced the function, called it as the arrival of Tiruchanur Sri Padmavati Ammavaru in the form of ‘Padmavati Thayar’ to bless the devotees of Chennai.

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy called it an “exclusive temple for Goddess Padmavati” after the famed Tiruchanur shrine and appreciated veteran film actress Kanchana and her family for donating the land towards the construction of the temple. He also recalled the role of Chennai Local Advisory Committee chief Sekhar Reddy for taking the lead in building the temple in the heart of Chennai.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

TTD board member Shankar, Delhi LAC chief V. Prashanti, Agama advisor Srinivasacharyulu and SVBC Chief Executive Officer Shanmukh Kumar and Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao took part in the ritual

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US