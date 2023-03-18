‘Padmavati Thayar’ temple consecrated in Chennai

March 18, 2023 04:03 am | Updated 08:01 am IST - TIRUPATI

The temple for Goddess Sri Padmavati Thayar was formally consecrated with the ‘Maha Kumbhabhishekam’ ritual on the busy G.N. Chetty Road in Chennai on Friday.

The elaborate series of rituals conducted for five days culminated with the consecration ceremony, which was attended by thousands of devotees. Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswati Maha Swamy of Visakha Sarada Peetham, who graced the function, called it as the arrival of Tiruchanur Sri Padmavati Ammavaru in the form of ‘Padmavati Thayar’ to bless the devotees of Chennai.

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy called it an “exclusive temple for Goddess Padmavati” after the famed Tiruchanur shrine and appreciated veteran film actress Kanchana and her family for donating the land towards the construction of the temple. He also recalled the role of Chennai Local Advisory Committee chief Sekhar Reddy for taking the lead in building the temple in the heart of Chennai.

TTD board member Shankar, Delhi LAC chief V. Prashanti, Agama advisor Srinivasacharyulu and SVBC Chief Executive Officer Shanmukh Kumar and Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao took part in the ritual