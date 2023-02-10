Padmavati Rest House in Tirumala to get facelift at a cost of ₹3.80 crore

February 10, 2023 08:53 am | Updated 08:53 am IST - TIRUMALA

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to give a facelift to the Sri Padmavati Rest House at a cost of ₹3. 80 crore.

VIPs such as President of India, Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India, Chief Justice of High Courts and top dignitaries, during their visit to the temple town, stay in this rest house. Built in early 1980s, the facility needs amelioration works periodically. The TTD has recently modernised two dining halls—one for the top VIPs and the other for top functionaries of the government—of the rest house at an estimated cost of ₹4.95 crore and refurbished the suites being reserved for their stay.

The rest house also has over a dozen suites to accommodate the protocol staff accompanying the VIPs. The TTD has decided to give a facelift to the suites, lounges and corridors, besides improving the interiors and furniture.

The temple trust board has also decided to upgrade the suites in its Narayanagiri and Sri Venkateswara rest houses, Vakulamatha and Nandakam rest houses and replace the existing iron cots and mattresses with wooden cots, bed linens, diwan cots, sofa, pillows and furniture. The total cost of the work has been estimated to be ₹2.45 crore.