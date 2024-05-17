ADVERTISEMENT

Padmavati Parinayotsavams begins in Tirumala

Published - May 17, 2024 07:25 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

The three-day annual Padmavati Parinayotsavams began on Friday at the temple of Lord Venkateswara. The processional deities of Lord Malayappa and his two divine consorts — Sri Devi and Bhudevi — were taken out in a grand procession to the venue, Narayanagiri Gardens situated at the rear end of the main temple complex.

While Malayappa rode the gaja vahanam, his consorts were taken out on golden palanquins. Following the completion of the religious formalities, the priests ceremoniously conducted the celestial wedding (parinayanam), before scores of devotees.

The mandapam where the wedding was organised was decorated along the lines of the teppakulam of the ancient temples of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Around two tonnes of traditional flowers in addition to over fifty thousand cut flowers went into the embellishment of the mandapam and the dioramas.

The temple administration cancelled the various daytime arjitha sevas owing to the festival, which will conclude on Sunday.

