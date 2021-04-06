Padmavathi Nilayam to once again become a COVID Care Centre

Almost 70% of the cases registered in Chittoor district are in and around Tirupati

With a sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases all over, Sri Padmavathi Nilayam, the TTD’s multi-purpose building in Tiruchanur, is all set to don its previous avatar of a 1,000-bed COVID care facility.

The sprawling compound was originally built by TTD to be run as a pilgrim accommodation complex, but was handed over to Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC), evidently to be operated on profitability basis. It was exactly a year back that the building was given a rejig to be used as a multi-bed COVID Care Centre to serve as isolation facility for mildly positive COVID cases.

Almost 70% of the cases registered in Chittoor district are in and around Tirupati, which is a cause for concern, where byelections are due.

Collector M. Hari Narayanan visited the facility on the city outskirts and found it suitable to be used again for the same purpose. He instructed all the officials to ensure maximum adherence to the central guidelines on COVID-19, while laying emphasis on vaccination as the ‘key to ensure safety’. “All the government staff deployed for poll duty will get the jab”, he said.

Coordination

Addressing a meeting of medical officers in Chittoor later on Tuesday, Mr. Narayanan stressed the importance of coordination among departments to ensure management of containment clusters, apart from testing, tracing and treating. The primary and secondary contacts of every person testing positive should be traced without fail and made to undergo the test.

Mr. Narayanan said fever clinics should be established for better management of cases in the containment clusters. “Patients aged above 60 with comorbid conditions should be sent to SVIMS, those in 45-59 age group will be sent to Ruia, while top priority should be accorded to home isolation,” the Collector said.