Padmavathi as Rajamannar steals the show

Dressed as the majestic Rajamannar, Goddess Padmavathi took a pleasure ride on the sacred Kalpa Vriksha Vahanam at Tiruchanur here on Tuesday, as part of the annual Kartheeka Brahmotsavams.

Revered as Sarva Swatantra Lakshmi, the bejewelled deity was taken in a colourful procession around the temple on the celestial carrier resembling the wish-fulfilling tree.

According to mythology, the tree Kalpa Vriksha was born along with Maha Lakshmi while churning the milky ocean and is hence endeared to Her. It is also a belief among the devout that offering prayers to the Goddess seated under the tree will fulfil their wishes and as such devotees thronged the procession in large numbers.

The series of cultural programmes by music and dance artistes cast a spell on the visiting devotees. Artistes of the Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishat (HDPP), Annamacharya Project and Dasa Sahitya Project are conducting cultural and devotional programmes at various locations commemorating the occasion. Dol from Maharashtra, Kolata and Yakshagana from Dakshina Karnataka and Bharatanatyam from Puducherry enthralled the audience.

In the evening, the deity of the Goddess was carried on Hanumantha Vahanam.