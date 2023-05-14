HamberMenu
Padmaraju takes over as Vice-Chancellor of Adikavi Nannaya University

Prof. Padmaraju is the fifth Vice-Chancellor of the university that has three campuses in the Godavari region — Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada and Tadepalligudem.

May 14, 2023 07:44 am | Updated 07:44 am IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau
K. Padmaraju after taking over as Vice-Chancellor of Adikavi Nannaya University, in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday.

Director of Admissions, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Kakinada, K. Padmaraju, on Saturday assumed charge as the new Vice-Chancellor of Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) in Rajamahendravaram.

Prof. Padmaraju is the fifth Vice-Chancellor of the university that has three campuses in the Godavari region — Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada and Tadepalligudem.

Prof. Padmaraju was welcomed by university in-charge Vice-Chancellor G.V.R. Prasada Raju and other teaching staff.

Addressing the teaching staff and research scholars later, Prof. Padmaraju said that the State government had been spending significant budget on education, and steps would be taken to achieve the desired outcome. Registrar T. Ashok was present.

