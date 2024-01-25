ADVERTISEMENT

Padma Vibhushan for Venkaiah Naidu and Chiranjeevi

January 25, 2024 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Sixty-three-year-old Harikatha exponent Uma Maheshwari has been selected for Padma Shri award

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons from Andhra Pradesh have been selected for the Padma awards, according to a release.

Actor Konidela Chiranjeevi and former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu have been selected for Padma Vibhushan award. While Mr. Chiranjeevi has been selected in the field of Art, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu is chosen in the Public Affairs category.

Sixty-three-year-old Harikatha exponent Uma Maheshwari D has been selected for Padma Shri award in the category of Art (Storytelling-Harikatha).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

President Draupadi Murmu will present the awards to them later.

Ms. Uma Maheshwari is first female Harikatha exponent to showcase her skill in Sanskrit recitation. She recites Kathas in multiple ragas such as Savitri, Bhairavi, Subhapantuvarali, Kedaram, and Kalyani.

Proficient in Telugu and Sanskrit, she has authored over four Harikathas, covering the lives of Ramana Maharshi and Potti Sriramulu.

Her contribution has encouraged many young girls to come out of the barrier of tradition and adopt the art.

From a family of musicians, she is the grandchild of renowned Nadaswaram Vidwan Daliparti Pichihari.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US